Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Cut by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 309.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 377.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 71.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.14.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:APTV opened at $89.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

