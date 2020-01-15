Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Position Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Aqua America by 14.8% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 81,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aqua America by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,096,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,654 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Aqua America by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 336,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 33,679 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Aqua America by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aqua America by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTR opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.32. Aqua America Inc has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Aqua America had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $243.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Aqua America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aqua America Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTR. ValuEngine downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Argus increased their price objective on Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aqua America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

