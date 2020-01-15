Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Aqua America accounts for about 1.1% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTR. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aqua America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Aqua America by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua America in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on shares of Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aqua America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

NYSE:WTR traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $48.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,487. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.12. Aqua America Inc has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $49.02.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $243.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.99 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aqua America Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

