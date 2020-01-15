Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Stock Position Raised by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,740 shares during the quarter. Aqua America makes up about 0.9% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Aqua America by 14.8% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 81,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,096,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,210,000 after buying an additional 1,165,654 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 336,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after buying an additional 33,679 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTR stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.70. 26,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,589. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.12. Aqua America Inc has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.99 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aqua America Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WTR. ValuEngine lowered Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

