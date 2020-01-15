Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Up 7.4% in December

Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,900 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 287,600 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Securities raised Aquabounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Aquabounty Technologies alerts:

Aquabounty Technologies stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,356. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.25. Aquabounty Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Aquabounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 7,510.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 589.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 420,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 359,574 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 55,949 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 55,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 25,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Aquabounty Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Aquabounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Aquabounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquabounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.