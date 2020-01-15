Aquatic Foods Group (LON:AFG) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 2.00

Press coverage about Aquatic Foods Group (LON:AFG) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Aquatic Foods Group earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Aquatic Foods Group’s score:

Aquatic Foods Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 25.28 ($0.33).

About Aquatic Foods Group

Aquatic Foods Group Plc is a marine foods and seafood processor and producer, supplying its products to export and local markets. The Company also processes and trades other aquatic products, agricultural and meat products. It geographical segments include PRC and Outside PRC. Its product categories include Fish, Sea Cucumbers, Cephalopods, Shrimp & Shellfish, and Others.

