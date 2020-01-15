Aragon Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.09 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. Aragon has a market cap of $17.09 million and approximately $143,604.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Aragon token can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00006330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, GOPAX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.87 or 0.03343952 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00192311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00126121 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,199,262 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Upbit, HitBTC, AirSwap, Liqui, Bittrex, GOPAX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.