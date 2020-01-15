ARAW Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. One ARAW token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $27,555.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.58 or 0.06033723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026959 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00035872 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00120090 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001489 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a token. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

