ARC Resources Ltd Declares Jan 20 Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) announced a jan 20 dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, February 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

ARC Resources stock traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.54. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$5.37 and a 12 month high of C$10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 19.13.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$286.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 0.2201332 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARX shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Firstegy lowered ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.59.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.