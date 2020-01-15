ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €18.00 by UBS Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €18.00 ($20.93) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €21.30 ($24.77) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.20 ($20.00) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Macquarie set a €16.10 ($18.72) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €18.23 ($21.20).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.