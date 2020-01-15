Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 604.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 0.9% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1,337.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $490,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,848 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in 3M by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,730,000 after acquiring an additional 755,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,613,040,000 after acquiring an additional 407,636 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 808,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,134,000 after acquiring an additional 396,952 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

NYSE:MMM opened at $181.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.43.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

