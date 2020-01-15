Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 1,073 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.31.

NYSE:HD opened at $222.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $244.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $172.00 and a twelve month high of $239.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.