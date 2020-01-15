Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 852 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,851 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,832 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $207.32 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $173.41 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.33. The company has a market capitalization of $156.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.54.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.