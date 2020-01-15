Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,122.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,639,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,422 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 751,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,085,000 after purchasing an additional 119,367 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 386,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 261,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 48,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 250,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,363,000 after purchasing an additional 50,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $114.68 on Wednesday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $115.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.4411 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $5.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

