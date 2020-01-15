Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 58,463 Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $800,691,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 531,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 168,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after acquiring an additional 73,965 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 459,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after buying an additional 64,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after buying an additional 82,197 shares in the last quarter.

OMFL stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1872 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

