Archford Capital Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 79.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $409,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

VOX stock opened at $97.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $77.76 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.2821 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.