Archford Capital Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 1.3% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,361,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,052,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,479,000 after buying an additional 352,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,548,000 after purchasing an additional 280,935 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,819,000 after purchasing an additional 278,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,950,000.

EFAV stock opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.55.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.7344 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

