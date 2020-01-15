Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ross Stores by 4,663.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,458,000 after buying an additional 226,889 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its position in Ross Stores by 40.8% during the third quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 20,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ross Stores by 16.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,522,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,232,384,000 after buying an additional 3,204,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 62.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,001 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores stock opened at $118.96 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.31 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.14 and its 200-day moving average is $109.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.95.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

