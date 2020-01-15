Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Paylocity accounts for approximately 0.9% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,853,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 636.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,101,000 after purchasing an additional 654,996 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 691,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,463,000 after purchasing an additional 87,955 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 688,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,182,000 after purchasing an additional 111,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 537,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,444,000 after purchasing an additional 42,307 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 149,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $17,171,114.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $62,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 504,350 shares of company stock worth $58,701,709. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paylocity from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Shares of PCTY opened at $135.15 on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $62.04 and a 12-month high of $136.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.69.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $126.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.