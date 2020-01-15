Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 165.7% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 60,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 37,905 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average is $66.28. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $70.16.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.7758 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.