Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 211,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 167,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 36,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,550,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average of $71.43. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $76.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4643 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.