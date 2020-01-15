Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.5% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.22% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,237,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,231,000 after buying an additional 29,048 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,827,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,065,000 after purchasing an additional 33,861 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,427,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 239,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $35.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3499 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

