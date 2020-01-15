Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $8.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 784.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $254.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.10. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.45 and a fifty-two week high of $256.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.6513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Information Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

