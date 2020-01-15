Archford Capital Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 9,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 20.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 19.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TFC shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

In related news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

