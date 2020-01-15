Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 16,190 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 106.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,190 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 30,783 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 487,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 88,550 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 43,434 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $891,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.