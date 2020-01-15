Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,103,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,342,000 after purchasing an additional 525,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Altria Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,331,000 after purchasing an additional 817,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Altria Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,811,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,241,000 after purchasing an additional 870,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 584.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,679,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

