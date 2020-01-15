Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1,638.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,674,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,104,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,368,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457,813 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 29.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,228,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,201 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 287.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,339 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,193,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $173.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.64. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Citigroup from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

