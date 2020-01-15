Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 3,808 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,600,995,000 after buying an additional 1,572,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,023,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,133 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2,073.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,852,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201,379 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.26.

CVX opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.17 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.59.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

