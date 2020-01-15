Archford Capital Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,941,000 after buying an additional 38,659 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 742,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,289,000 after buying an additional 45,911 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 265,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,701,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 235,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,939,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,968,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $203.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $160.08 and a 1 year high of $204.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.93 and its 200 day moving average is $189.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.449 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

