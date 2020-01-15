Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 730,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Archrock accounts for approximately 2.1% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Archrock worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 33,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archrock by 19.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archrock by 60.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Archrock by 19.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 27,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Archrock by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Archrock news, CEO D Bradley Childers acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Insiders purchased 261,110 shares of company stock valued at $324,823 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AROC traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 55,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,756. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. Archrock Inc has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 2.83.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $244.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archrock Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AROC shares. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on Archrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Archrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

