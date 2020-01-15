Ardor Price Up 5.9% This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000472 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange and Binance. Ardor has a total market cap of $40.71 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007598 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, OKEx, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

