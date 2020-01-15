Argentum (ARG) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. One Argentum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Argentum has a total market capitalization of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Argentum

ARG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG.

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

