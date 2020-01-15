Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.04.

Several research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

NYSE:ANET traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.60. 229,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.91. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $173.31 and a fifty-two week high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $63,826.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total value of $2,262,226.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,455.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,313 shares of company stock valued at $8,512,051 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,777,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,040,000 after purchasing an additional 139,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,633,000 after buying an additional 174,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,123,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,296,000 after acquiring an additional 48,455 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 964,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,380,000 after acquiring an additional 26,627 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 65,325.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,322,000 after acquiring an additional 816,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

