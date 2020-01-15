Ark One Day Volume Reaches $1.13 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001678 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Bittrex, Livecoin and OKEx. During the last week, Ark has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $17.10 million and $1.13 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00041355 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000104 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 146,820,362 coins and its circulating supply is 117,506,100 coins. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, Binance, Bittrex, Upbit, COSS and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.