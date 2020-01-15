Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Buys 11,630 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 453,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,085. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.7005 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.