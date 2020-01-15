Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 2.0% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,113,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,042,638.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total transaction of $7,183,458.08. Insiders sold a total of 25,319 shares of company stock valued at $14,351,365 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG stock traded down $5.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $597.24. The stock had a trading volume of 431,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,665. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $590.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.63. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.15 and a 1-year high of $616.56. The stock has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.31.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

