Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.36 Million Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.9% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd raised its position in Amgen by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $241.70. 1,920,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,007. The stock has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.52.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.39.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

