Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 881 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,662 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.4% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,300 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,577 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,868,305,000 after purchasing an additional 508,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 343.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $181,470,000 after purchasing an additional 487,907 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,326. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $205.75 and a 12-month high of $307.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $304,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,239,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,471 shares of company stock worth $9,739,998 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

