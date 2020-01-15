ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Short Interest Update

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 581,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARR. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,508,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 505.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 223,910 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,047,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,166,000 after buying an additional 194,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

ARR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.14. 55,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $21.46.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 173.23%. The firm had revenue of ($50.63) million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 81.60%.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

