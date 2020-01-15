Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFI. ValuEngine raised shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 107,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 47,398 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,904,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Armstrong Flooring stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. Armstrong Flooring has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong Flooring will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

