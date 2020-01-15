Arqma (ARQ) Price Hits $0.0076 on Top Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $23,966.00 and $312.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 9,213,960 coins and its circulating supply is 3,169,416 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

