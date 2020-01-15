ArtByte (ABY) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the US dollar. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00643353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009088 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About ArtByte

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

