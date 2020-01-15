Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 145,783 Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,783 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.65% of ASGN worth $23,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in ASGN by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ASGN by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in ASGN by 526.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in ASGN by 13.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ASGN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $69.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. ASGN Inc has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $72.66. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.93.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.20 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

