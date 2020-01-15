Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 8,587 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.10% of Synopsys worth $20,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,448,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 15.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 116,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,155,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $652,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $148.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.78. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.53.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $1,395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,152.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

