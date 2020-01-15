Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,860 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $22,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Charles Schwab by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $14,703,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 346,202 shares of company stock valued at $17,025,191. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

