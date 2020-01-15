Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $30,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 982,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,458,000 after acquiring an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 945.5% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $1,398,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $529,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $332.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $335.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.27.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.