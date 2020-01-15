Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.24% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $11,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 111,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $36,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 35,463 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $1,701,160.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,876.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adeel Khan sold 49,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $2,287,663.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,720 shares of company stock worth $4,583,782. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $48.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 66.07%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

