Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Post worth $14,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Post presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.78.

In other news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,649,760.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,430,483.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at $33,674,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POST opened at $109.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.29. Post Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $91.14 and a twelve month high of $113.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Post had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

