Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,293,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 46,214 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.56% of Yamana Gold worth $20,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 225,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 4.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 11.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 636,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 5.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 134,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AUY shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. National Bank Financial set a $6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.04.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

