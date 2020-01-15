Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 18,806 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,806 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.20% of Williams-Sonoma worth $11,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 103,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,772,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,218,000 after purchasing an additional 177,769 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,847,310.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WSM opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.14 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.15. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

WSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.41.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

